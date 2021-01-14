Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Assessment 2020: Therapeutic Analysis Report Featuring 20+ Companies & 15+ Drug Profiles

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Report helps in identifying emerging players in the market and their portfolios. The global Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutic landscape evaluates based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA), phases of development, and molecule type.

“ Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Analysis ” by DelveInsight features the details around the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline landscape, unmet needs, and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies.

Some of the chief Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Highlights

20+ key companies are working to strengthen the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline including the Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Pure Green, and several others.

15+ Pipeline therapies in different states of clinical development. Pipeline drugs profiled in the report include Ricolinostat, FE-SYHA1402 , etc.

Pipeline Drug Profiles provided include: Current Status of Development including phase advancements, regulatory approvals of phases, acquisitions, licensing and technology transfers, product launches in various markets, and others. Phases of development of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Mechanism of Action Route of Administration Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Companies involved including originator, licensing companies, developer, investors, and others New molecular entity details Drug designations and other special status provided by regulatory authorities

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Drivers and Barriers

Diabetic Neuropathy is nerve damage caused by diabetes. When it affects the arms, hands, legs, and feet, it is known as Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical, and discovery.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Drugs

FE-SYHA1402 by CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology is conducting a multiple doses study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics of SYHA1402 in healthy candidates. This study comprises two parts: The objective of the food effect study (Part 1) is to evaluate the effect of food on the pharmacokinetic profiles of SYHA1402 tablets under fed and fasted conditions following the oral administration of SYHA1402. The aim of the multiple doses study (Part 2) is to examine the safety, tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of SYHA1402 in healthy subjects following oral administration of multiple rising doses. Secondary objectives are the exploration of pharmacokinetics (PK) following multiple oral doses.

VM202 by Helixmith

VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid) is a first-in-class, proprietary, non-viral, potentially regenerative plasmid DNA gene therapy. VM202 is a novel genomic cDNA hybrid human hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) gene with a novel and proprietary coding sequence (HGF-X7) expressing two isoforms - a configuration that closely mimics HGF productions in humans that is required for optimal therapeutic benefits. Because there is no change in the coding region of the HGF gene, HGF proteins generated from VM202 are identical to wild-type human HGF proteins.

NYX-2925 by Aptinyx

NYX-2925 is a novel, oral small molecule NMDA receptor modulator in development for chronic pain treatment. Dysregulation of glutamatergic circuits in the brain is required in the development of centralized chronic pain. NYX-2925 is in late-stage clinical development across two chronic pain indications -Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and Fibromyalgia.

LX9211 by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small-molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a target discovered and extensively characterized in an alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb. Preclinical data displayed central nervous system penetration and lessen in pain behaviour in models of neuropathic pain. Lexicon has exclusive research, development, and commercialization rights to LX9211 and additional compounds acting through AAK1.

Scope of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 20+ Key Companies

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Prominent Players : Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Pure Green, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Bayer, Aptinyx, Eliem Therapeutics (UK) Ltd., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, WinSanTor, Inc, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Avazzia, Inc, POLYSAN Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company, Achelios Therapeutics Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Bionevia Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Commence Bio Inc, Grunenthal GmbH, Immune Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Profiles : Ricolinostat, FE-SYHA1402, CBD, Engensis, BAY1817080, NYX-2925 50, ETX-018810, LX9211, WST-057 (4% pirenzepine), HSK16149, LY3016859, Mirogabalin, Electrical Stimulation, Cytoflavin (Inosine + Nicotinamide + Riboflavin + Succinic Acid), AT 001, BNV-222, Amitriptyline/ketamine, and many others.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies (Phase II)

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies (Phase I)

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Molecule Types:

Small molecule

Route of Administration:

Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravaginal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Product Types:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy?

How many Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy 3 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Overview 4 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutic Assessment 6 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Engensis: Helixmith Co., Ltd. 8 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Aptinyx: NYX-2925 8.2 LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 9 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 FE-SYHA1402: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. 9.2 SR419: SIMR (Australia) Biotech Pty Ltd. 10 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Inactive Products 12 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Comparative Analysis 13 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Key Companies 14 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Key Products 15 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 16 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs 17 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Analyst Views 20 Appendix

