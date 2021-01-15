I-76, U.S. 422, Among Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge, Sign Inspections in Montgomery, Chester Counties

01/14/2021

​King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 76, U.S. 422, and several other state highways in Montgomery and Chester counties for bridge and sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Montgomery County

Tuesday, January 19, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on I-76 east ramp to northbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, January 19, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on I-76 west ramp to southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) for bridge inspection;

Thursday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic right and left lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 between the First Avenue and U.S. 202 interchanges in Upper Merion Township for sign inspections; and

Friday, January 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Matsonford Road between Hillside Avenue and the southbound Interstate 476 interchange for bridge inspection.

Chester County

Tuesday, January 19, through Thursday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the U.S. 30 and Chesterbrook Boulevard interchanges for sign inspections.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

