I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled at Night Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures will be in place at several locations on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week for construction and related activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The locations and times are:

Sunday, January 17, through Thursday, January 21, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound center and left lanes, and the southbound right lane will be closed concurrently at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange for soil borings. This work area is located just south of the three-lanes-in-each-direction traffic pattern that is currently in place for reconstruction between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue;

Monday, January 18, through Friday, January 22, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed concurrently at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for demolition of a center ramp pier; and

Monday, January 18, through Friday, January 22, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane will be closed in the vicinity of Penn’s Landing in Center City for soil borings.

The construction activities are part of the ongoing $93.6 million I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. The soil borings are among the advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange and in the Penn’s Landing area.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

