Miri Rossitto of COWE.com Named One of The San Fernando Valley’s Inspirational Women by The United Chambers of Commerce
Miri Rossitto, CEO of Cowe Communications, has been recognized by the United Chambers of Commerce as one of the San Fernando Valley’s Most Inspirational Women.
"Miri Rossitto is globally known as being 'The Fixer.' There hasn't been a day in five years that Miri hasn't dedicated to helping people to build stronger and more impactful businesses and brands.”WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miri Rossitto, Founder and CEO of Cowe Communications, has been recognized by the United Chambers of Commerce as one of the San Fernando Valley’s Most Inspirational Women. Miri, along with four other inspirational women, will be honored at the 6th annual luncheon ceremony being held on February 25th, 2021.
— Kathleen Sterling, Publisher, Valley News Group
The Inspirational Women’s Luncheon is an annual event, presented by the United Chambers of Commerce, that celebrates five phenomenal women leaders who are positively impacting the San Fernando Valley and the surrounding areas, and helping to make Southern California a better place to live and work. The United Chambers of Commerce is a coalition of 19 member chambers, representing over 154,000 businesses across the San Fernando Valley.
Past award recipients include Wendy Greuel, Maureen Ryan, Kathleen Sterling and Arlene Alpert.
Miri Rossitto is a business and brand development expert as well as a driven advocate and leader for the San Fernando Valley. Actively involved in numerous community organizations and non-profits, Miri tirelessly works to educate and inspire people, businesses, and associations all over the world.
About Cowe Communications: Cowe Communications believes the key to business success is execution. Their mission is to help organizations determine short and long-term goals, to design and implement business strategies that assist in surpassing those goals and promoting sustainable growth thereby ensuring a successful and thriving company. The team at Cowe Communications is driven to make positive impacts on businesses and brands found not only in their community, but all over the world.
