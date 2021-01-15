Miri Rossitto of COWE.com Named One of The San Fernando Valley’s Inspirational Women by The United Chambers of Commerce

Miri Rossitto | Founder and CEO of Cowe Communications Cowe Communications Hero Logo Cowe Communications | Business and Brand Development

Miri Rossitto, CEO of Cowe Communications, has been recognized by the United Chambers of Commerce as one of the San Fernando Valley’s Most Inspirational Women.

"Miri Rossitto is globally known as being 'The Fixer.' There hasn't been a day in five years that Miri hasn't dedicated to helping people to build stronger and more impactful businesses and brands.” — Kathleen Sterling, Publisher, Valley News Group