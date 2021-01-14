For Immediate Release:

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 10:00 a.m..

Members of the New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review will meet on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

To attend:

Meeting Number (access code): 178 729 6832 Meeting Password: 9NVtCPmRp35

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) +1-518-549-0500,,1782554856## USA Toll

Join by phone +1-518-549-0500 USA Toll

Join from a video system or application Dial 1782554856@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1782554856.meetny@lync.webex.com

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or 518-764-3132.

