Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,881 in the last 365 days.

Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts Delivers 2021 State of the State Address

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970 Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

 

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts Delivers 2021 State of the State Address

 

Gov. Ricketts delivers his State of the State Address.

 

Gov. Ricketts delivers his State of the State Address.

 

A group of Senators including Anna Wishart (left) and Wendy DeBoer (right) accompany Gov. Ricketts to the Legislative Chamber for his State of the State Address.

 

A group of Senators including Anna Wishart (left) and Wendy DeBoer (right)

accompany Gov. Ricketts to the Legislative Chamber for his State of the State Address.

 

Gov. Ricketts greets Senators at this morning’s State of the State Address.

 

Gov. Ricketts greets Senators at this morning’s State of the State Address.

 

More photos are available by clicking here.

 

You just read:

Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts Delivers 2021 State of the State Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.