AG Knudsen Orders Dismissal of COVID Curfew Case Against Rocking R Bar in Gallatin County">AG Knudsen Orders Dismissal of COVID Curfew Case Against Rocking R Bar in Gallatin County HELENA - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen today exercised his …

HELENA – Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen today exercised his supervisory powers in the Gallatin City-County Board of Health and Health Officer Matt Kelley v. Rocking R Bar case. Knudsen directed County Attorney Marty Lambert to promptly dismiss the case against the Bozeman business that had refused to adhere to the mandate that businesses close at 10:00 p.m.

“The ten o’clock closure rule defies commonsense. This type of government overreach is devastating to Montana workers and small businesses,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Our action today is a clear message that we need to safely reopen our economy and will not allow overzealous local governments to hold Montana businesses and their employees hostage.”

“This announcement will give stability and certainty to Montana businesses. They will no longer have to fear prosecution for simply serving their customers,” John Iverson of the Montana Tavern Association said.

Governor Greg Gianforte issued a directive Wednesday removing operational hour restrictions on Montana businesses.

Full text of the letter: