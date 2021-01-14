Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 11

The Bicentennial Inauguration of the 57th Governor of Missouri Jan. 11, 2021 Missouri State Capitol

Missouri State University Chorale perform at the 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration. Senator Crawford’s niece, Kaylee Grose, is one of the chorale members.

Our week started with the inauguration of statewide elected officials, which occurs every four years. Despite the cold, it was a beautiful ceremony. In my opinion, the governor gave a great speech. He talked about optimism and how Missouri’s worst days are behind us. I am looking forward to working with the governor again this year, as we pass legislation designed to make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Missouri senators also learned their committee assignments for this session. I am happy to announce I will chair the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee once again. I will also be vice-chair of the Insurance and Banking Committee. In addition, I will have roles on the Agriculture, Appropriations and Rules committees. I am very pleased the president pro tem appointed me to these committees.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.