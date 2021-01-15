Essentia Announces 2021 Betterhood Initiative with Charitable Donations to Exceed $1.2M to Non-Profit Organizations
The organic mattress company will manage the initiative from its GOLS & GOTS certified organic factory donating Essentia products including mattresses
The Betterhood program represents the core values at Essentia. We focus on giving wellness through sleep, being a good eco citizen for the spaces we share, and sharing what we can with those in need.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created by Essentia organic mattresses in 2011 with the goal for Essentia showrooms to get involved and give back to the local communities that they are a part of, the Essentia Betterhood initiative has worked in its local communities getting involved with charities, causes, organization, and giving local artists and entrepreneurs a place to showcase their passion. The Betterhood welcomed all projects and initiatives regardless of size. In the past, the Essentia Betterhood program helped to pass a bill in Calgary Alberta to stop the culling of wild horses, held silent auctions to raise funds for the Vancouver Food Bank, and hosted numerous pet adoption days. A part of Betterhood has also been to share wellness knowledge by sponsoring and hosting the Healthy Living Lecture Series in conjunction with the Hippocrates Health Institute. The lectures featured Hippocrates Health Institute teachings and wellness experts sharing the science of wellness at no cost to local communities.
— Jack Dell'Accio, Essentia CEO & Founder
Now 10 years later, given the changes to social and community engagement in 2020, Essentia’s Betterhood has been reworked in order to still safely be involved with local communities. Essentia is proud to announce it’s new overarching Betterhood program, managed from Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory headquarter, the new Betterhood will see Essentia donating mattresses, foundations, and pillows to local charities with a focus on charities that directly benefit the focus of spreading wellness through sleep with a donation goal of over $1.2 million worth of product over the year. This includes charities that help families impacted by natural disasters, job loss, and other issues highlighted by COVID-19 such as women and children in abusive environments and those suffering from depression.
“The Betterhood program represents the core values at Essentia. We focus on giving wellness through sleep, being a good eco citizen for the spaces we share, and sharing what we can with those in need. Throughout the greater part of 2020, Covid-19 has reaped havoc on our communities in so many ways including mental health. Not all families have had a safe and happy space at home. The success of 2021 will rely on how strong we bounce back and in order to do so, we need to help our neighbors most in need.” Jack Dell’Accio, Essentia Founder & CEO.
Essentia has just recently completed its first Betterhood donation of the year valued at $250,000. This donation has benefited, amongst others, Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission whose mission is to work with Montreal’s homeless men and women, meeting their essential needs while finding practical and sustainable solutions to end chronic homelessness.
The new Betterhood initiative sees Essentia opening its reach of donations to more communities outside of those that Essentia has a physical presence. Should you know a non-profit organization that could benefit from Essentia’s Betterhood initiative Essentia invites you to reach out.
About Essentia
Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night for a better day. Offering top of the line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Stefanie Gomez
Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress
+1 561-571-9800
email us here