BBC & US TV PUBLIC SPEAKING COACHES HAVE TIPS TO HELP BIDEN DELIVER THE SPEECH OF HIS LIFE IN NEW PODCAST

Jacqui Harper MBE Pat Pattison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will Joe Biden manage to reclaim the spotlight from Donald Trump and have the global impact needed to restore America’s reputation worldwide? Will the first US President with a stammer be able to nail his speech on Inauguration Day?

The eyes of the world will be on President Elect Joe Biden on January 20. America is riddled with division and danger. Can Biden heal the country with his words? Public Speaking expert and former BBC anchor, Jacqui Harper MBE, explains how to rise to this enormous public speaking challenge.

Jacquie has partnered with U.S. TV host and Coach Pat Pattison to lay out her tips in a podcast and vlog called “The Message Audit”. It’s the 3rd in the team’s series called “ 2 Coaches, 2 Continents =1 New Life Audit “available on YouTube and all Podcast platforms.

YouTube link for episode #3 The Message Audit: https://youtu.be/eza55OBl8lk

Other link for episode #3 The Message Audit: https://anchor.fm/jacqui-harper/episodes/3-Message-Audit-eovlcr

“It’s not about charisma. The current president has given that quality a bad name. It’s about starting powerfully to connect immediately with the audience” says Jacqui Harper.

To achieve a strong start Biden needs:

• a clearly defined presence. Identify three words that describe how you want to come across and embody those qualities. This increases impact and confidence

• an emotional objective. This delivers deep connection to the audience

• a strong theme to inspire and inform

• a compelling message that addresses the problems people are worrying about

• An opener that gets attention. This can be a quote, personal anecdote or heart-warming story.

Quotes from Jacqui Harper

• “As Joe Biden has said himself, the words of a president matter because they can incite or inspire. Let’s hope the new president delivers plenty of the latter”.

• “Joe Biden is calm and focused when speaking to live audiences: his authenticity and experience shines through. What’s needed though is a more engaging delivery. To inspire, he will need greater vocal range, energy and better storytelling”.

• “Joe Biden is the first President with a stammer. His determination and success in overcoming this disability will be a source of inspiration to many people”.

Quote from Pat Pattison:

“Since Trump is a TV animal, Biden could do well to follow his lead in plain-speaking rather than delivering a sermon. I think the U.S. public wants the truth but in a easy-to-understand way from it’s leaders now”.

“Biden can kick things off by being himself. Not create a false personae that wears thin on the public.”

2 Coaches, 2 Continets-1 New Life Audit-Podcast and Vlog.

Jacqui Harper is the author of the critically acclaimed book ‘Executive Presentations’ – a finalist in the Business Book Awards in the UK. As an executive coach and visiting professor at top European Business School, INSEAD, she has worked with leaders around the world to develop Leadership Presence. Jacqui was previously a news anchor for the BBC TV and a chat show host. Her first media job was reporting for the Oakland Tribune in California.

Pat Pattison is a TV Host and Executive Coach specializing in career transition. He is the host of “The Best of Los Angeles Award” and “The Best of California Award”. A former Disney Studios Executive he is the author of the upcoming book “Creative YOU Turn” to be released in the Spring of 2021. He is a featured career coach for the Television Academy (NATAS) members in helping with career transitions in the entertainment industry.

Podcast

Jacqui Harper and Pat Pattison are hosting a 10-part podcast series on public speaking and career tips, among other things called ‘2 Coaches 2 Continents 1 New Life Audit’ with Pat Pattison and Jacqui Harper. Link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eza55OBl8lk&feature=youtu.be

Contact

Jacqui is available for interviews on Biden and his public speaking challenge. She can support you too if, like Joe Biden, you need help preparing to make the speech of your life. Contact details below:

Jacqui Harper MBE

+44 7976 833 382 (cell phone)

jacqui@execpresentations.com

http://execpresentations.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacquiharper/

Pat Pattison

626-429-3296

patremade@gmail.com

www.patpattison.net