A No-contact advisory for Discovery Park, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, and Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, King County

On Jan. 13, Public Health Seattle & King County issued a no-contact advisory for Discovery Park, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, and Richmond Beach Saltwater Park beaches. This advisory is due to a sewer overflow from the West Point Treatment Plant and Richmond Beach pump station that occurred as a result of widespread power outages. These advisories will be in place until further notice. Signs are posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected areas.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.