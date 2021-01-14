Connecticut BioTech Announces Pre-Pandemic Pricing on New FDA Approved N95 Face Masks

AnDum N95 Face Mask FFP2 Respirators are now available from Connecticut BioTech at pre-pandemic prices of $1 and less per unit. CT Biotech

Connecticut BioTech has introduced a pair of new product lines, with FDA approved N95 face masks and KN95 respirators at less than $1 each for consumers.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut BioTech on Thursday announced a pair of new face mask products, including N95 face masks at pre-pandemic prices of less than $1 per mask. These products, manufactured by AnDum Protective Equipment Technology, are available now and a key part of the company's continuing mission to alleviate the PPE cost and supply issues that have plagued companies and consumers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We launched this company to provide solutions to the PPE crisis brought on by COVID-19, and we continually seek new and better products to bring to our clients,” Connecticut BioTech CEO Don Vaccaro says. “With these new products, we are doing what we can to bring affordable products to market while this crisis continues into 2021.”

Both of the new face mask lines feature the popular ear loop style of connection, while the N95 variety come with a clip that allows for the existing loops to be connected behind the head for a tighter fit. Both respirators are rated to filter a minimum of 95 percent of airborne particles. The AnDum N95 is authorized by FDA Emergency Use Authorization for use during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In keeping with its mission of bringing more consumer-friendly pricing into the PPE marketplace, Connecticut BioTech is offering these high quality face masks for substantially less than most competitors are offering for similar products. The KN95 masks are available for as little as $0.59 per mask (for orders of 100 masks or more). N95s are available starting at a price of $0.99 per mask for an order of 10, dropping to as low as $0.79 per mask for bulk orders.

While many traditional medical supply houses continue to charge sky-high prices for PPE as the COVID-19 pandemic extends into a new year, Connecticut BioTech remains committed to more affordable solutions. With vaccine distribution programs continuing to expand, there is hope that the end is in sight for the pandemic. But for now, while mask-wearing and social distancing are paramount for public safety, Connecticut BioTech will continue to seek out new and affordable products to bring downward pressure on the PPE market and its consumer prices.