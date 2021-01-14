» News » 2021 » Boone Homestead State Historic Site hosts virtual ...

Boone Homestead State Historic Site hosts virtual conceptual development planning meeting Jan. 28

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JAN. 14, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site’s second conceptual development planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The meeting will be held virtually on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page: facebook.com/mostateparks.

As updates are made to this long-range plan, the public is encouraged to learn about the planning process, ask questions and provide input on conceptual development plan alternatives, which will guide the future use and development of the historic site.

For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process.

A 30-day comment period will begin on Jan. 29, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/park/nathan-and-olive-boone-homestead-state-historic-site.

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 North State Highway V.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

