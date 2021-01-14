End Citizens United Calls on Corporations to Stop Funding NRSC, NRCC, CLF, and AAN

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United today called on corporate financiers to cut off funding to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), and the American Action Network (AAN). These are organizations that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy or Senator Rick Scott direct and oversee.

“Corporations that have the good sense not to donate to Kevin McCarthy and Rick Scott because of their attempts to overthrow the election should certainly not give them even larger checks to spread their seditious agenda throughout Congress. And the corporations that have not come to the conclusion that they should refrain from giving should put the country first and get on board,” End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller said. “Both Leader McCarthy and Senator Scott peddled President Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories that ultimately led to the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. In the face of facts and the rule of law, they chose to side with a demagogue to undermine the will of the people.

“Corporate America can’t turn a blind eye to the dangerous rhetoric and lies coming from Republican leadership. Now, in this defining moment, they must take a firm stand against any politician who seeks to undermine our democracy. Carefully worded press releases and PR stunts will not cut it.”

End Citizens United has also previously called on corporations to request refunds from RAGA for it's participation in recruiting for and organizing the insurrection through its dark money arm, RLDF. RAGA is the association that helps elect Republican Attorneys General (AG) and also helped organize a group of Republican AGs who filed failed lawsuits seeking to overturn the election.

Click here for a summary and breakdown of corporate donations to the NRSC, NRCC, CLF, and AAN.

