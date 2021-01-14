Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Exponent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 4

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended January 1, 2021 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 4, 2021. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Event: Exponent, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time 
Live Call: (800) 289-0438 or (323) 794-2423

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 11, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 3115187#. 

About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.


