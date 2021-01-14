David Beston Chef Explains Why the Northeast Food Scene is Destined to Thrive Again
David Beston Explains Why the Northeast Food Scene is Destined to Thrive AgainNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurants have struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic as foot traffic has fallen. While many people continue to order takeout, delivery apps are often expensive for restaurants and customers alike. Now, many restaurants have closed down, and many will never return. David Beston, a New York-based Chef, believes that the northeast food scene will never be the same, but also that it will thrive again.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything,” David Beston says. “Many restaurants have closed down and won’t be opening up again. Some local favorites may now be nothing more than memories. That said, I believe that the northeast food scene will rebound.”
In December, it was reported that at least 110,000 restaurants had closed during the pandemic. Experts believe many of these closures will be permanent. Before the pandemic, analysts found that roughly 7 out of 10 restaurants will close within the first three to five years of business, so going out of business is common for the food and beverage industry.
“Running a restaurant is hard,” David Beston argues. “Even during the best of times, a lot of restaurants close down. Now, amid some of the worst times in recent memory, even more businesses will close.”
Still, it’s not all bad news according to David Beston. He argues that many of the restaurants closed during the pandemic were likely to struggle even during normal times.
“A lot of restaurants end up closing down pandemic or not,” David Beston Chef points out. “The pandemic probably sped up closures, but many popular, well-managed restaurants will survive.”
David Beston Looks For Silver Linings For Restaurant Industry
Now, with businesses closing, it’ll open up room for new restaurateurs to try their hand. Lower rent prices may also help make it easier for people to try opening their own restaurant.
“It’s unfortunate that so many businesses are struggling. That said, there will be more restaurant lease space available, and in the next few years, entrepreneurs may be able to secure cheaper rates,” David Beston says.
Cheaper rates and more opportunities in the market may allow people to test more creative ideas. This, David Beston believes, will help spur a rebound in the northeastern restaurant business.
“The restaurant business is driven by innovation with new chefs and entrepreneurs trying out new tastes, experiences, and recipes,” David Beston says. “With so many restaurants closing down, it’ll create room in the market. Five years from now, we may be enjoying really good, innovative restaurants that found an opportunity due to all the market space that opened up.”
So who might find success in the restaurant industry? David Beston says good food is no longer enough.
“Great food is a prerequisite, but not enough to ensure success,” David Beston claims. “Being unique and offering different flavors helps. So too does a unique experience. If people are going to dine out, they want not just great food but an awesome atmosphere and environment.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7865519491
email us here