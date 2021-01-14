FDLE arrests criminal defense attorney for purchase of Adderall

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – FDLE agents, with assistance from the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force and the Florida Highway Patrol, arrested criminal defense attorney Michael Stover, 33, of St. Johns County, today on one count of the purchase of Adderall, an amphetamine.

Stover was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2015 and previously served as an Assistant State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit before transitioning to private practice. In January 2021, FDLE and the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force received information that Stover was requesting and subsequently receiving narcotics as payment for his services.

During the course of a law enforcement surveillance operation, Stover was observed meeting with a person where he took possession of Adderall pills. The total amount of Adderall equaled 60 pills with a cumulative weight of five grams.

Stover was booked into the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit.

The Tri-County Narcotics Task Force is comprised of FDLE, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palatka Police Department. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001