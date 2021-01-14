MasterPieces Signs License Deal for Sesame Street
Sesame Street Best Friends Character Bank is a personal coin saver wood bank box paint kit featuring Elmo on one side and Cookie Monster on the other side.
MasterPieces, Inc. today announced a new license deal with Sesame Workshop for a line of products featuring the beloved Sesame Street brand and characters.
We’ve been able to create some of our most captivating and fun, educational products that all feature many of the tremendously popular characters, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and more.”ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MasterPieces, Inc. today announced a new license deal with Sesame Workshop for a line of products featuring the beloved Sesame Street brand and characters.
— David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, Inc.
MasterPieces, now in its 25th successful year of providing the world with high quality puzzles, toys, games, and crafts, adds one of the most internationally recognized brands to its list of licensed properties.
David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Sesame Workshop. Together, we’ve been able to create some of our most captivating and fun, educational products that all feature many of the tremendously popular characters, including Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and more.”
The new MasterPieces’ Sesame Street products, which will begin to appear on store shelves this summer, engage children in original craft activities, memory games, and classic card games that entertain as they educate young minds.
For over 50 years, Sesame Street, produced by the nonprofit organization Sesame Workshop, has delivered not only school-readiness lessons promoting literacy and numeracy, but also age-appropriate guidance on healthy habits, self-expression and self-regulation, empathy, friendship, and much more.
“Sesame Workshop’s mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and that means nourishing the mind and body,” said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Licensing, North America, Sesame Workshop. “We’re pleased to be working with MasterPieces to bring fun and engaging activities to children and families.”
The new Sesame Street products include:
• Craft Kits:
o Sesame Street Garbage Truck (MSRP $14.99) is a DIY wood paint kit featuring Oscar the Grouch
o Sesame Street Best Friends Character Bank (MSRP $14.99) is a personal coin saver wood bank box paint kit featuring Elmo on one side and Cookie Monster on the other side.
o Sesame Street School Bus (MSRP $15.99) is a large cardboard traditional school bus featuring bus riders: Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Snuffleupagus and other characters to decorate with the stickers and 8 included markers.
• Games:
o Grouchy Old Oscar card game (MSRP $9.99)
o Elmo & Friends Matching Game (MSRP $9.99)
o Elmo & Friends Supersized Playing Cards (MSRP $7.99)
o Sesame Street 3-in-1 Educational Card Games (MSRP $9.99) includes color match, number match, and alphabet match games.
o Sesame Street Alphabet Bingo (MSRP $9.99)
About MasterPieces:
Celebrating its 25th full year in business, MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company’s commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Scholastic, Hershey’s, John Wayne, Realtree, and Warner Bros., as well as sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, and NHL organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at MasterPiecesInc and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
About Sesame Workshop:
Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.
Sesame Workshop is a 501(c)(3) not–for–profit organization. EIN number 13–2655731
Sesame Workshop®, Sesame Street® and all related trademarks, characters and design elements are owned by Sesame Workshop. ©2020 Sesame Workshop. All rights reserved.
Greg Walsh
Walsh Public Relations
+1 203-292-6280
greg@walshpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn