Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Video Release:

Gov. Ricketts Delivers 2021 State of the State Address

Watch the Governor’s State of the State address by clicking here.

LINCOLN – On Thursday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State address in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber. In the address, Governor Ricketts overviewed his priorities for the next two-year budget, which include delivering property tax relief and veterans tax relief. He also welcomed senators as they opened the First Session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature.

The full text of the Governor’s State of the State address can be found by clicking here. Video of the address can be found by clicking here.

###