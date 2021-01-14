Sean Reger-Flores Discusses How Real Estate Entrepreneurs Can Thrive During and Post Pandemic
Sean Reger-Flores recently discussed how real estate entrepreneurs can thrive throughout and post-pandemic.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES , January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020 was a trying one for each of us individually, especially budding entrepreneurs. Arguably, entrepreneurs in real estate had to learn to adapt most quickly during this pandemic. Sean Reger-Flores, the Managing Partner of Asher Chaim Capital Ventures, explained how real estate entrepreneurs can thrive in 2021 despite all of the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic and according to Sean Reger-Flores, it’s not earth-shattering.
"The obstacles brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have been major lesson-learning milestones for real estate around the country and around the globe," Sean Reger-Flores said. Real Estate is a unique industry in that every single human is either directly or indirectly impacted by real estate. From hospital buildings to grocery stores to office buildings to the homes and apartments we live in, real estate has been predominately delivered the same way for centuries. As a result, whether you are an owner, investor, broker, developer, tenant or consumer you have unquestionably been presented with challenges during the pandemic. "Despite the challenges, some pretty incredible opportunities have arisen at an accelerated space"
Sean Reger-Flores explained in order to truly find the white space or execute a blue ocean strategy for these opportunities maintaining a positive entrepreneurial mindset has never been more critical. He described how easy it has been to adopt a negative mindset during the pandemic, particularly as key performance indicators across the real estate industry were and remain ambiguous. Daily reports are hyper-focused on macroeconomic indicators, some of which are ‘doom and gloom’ oriented. A positive mental state allows an entrepreneur to focus and lead more clearly, which is critical in an industry where the needs of today and tomorrow, in a post-pandemic platform economy must be solved for.
"Creativity is most often found when the mind is clear and positive," Sean Reger-Flores said. “As real estate entrepreneurs, we must rebalance our thoughts to focus on positive business measures, such as new operating models and services."
Sean Reger-Flores explained the additional importance of forward-thinking. An entrepreneur must think toward the future as a visionary to be successful during times as trying as the COVID-19 pandemic. Sean Reger-Flores expressed that those who see COVID-19 as an opportunity to reimagine real estate today while shaping their real estate services to accommodate the ‘igeneration’, space-as-a-service, and net-zero building are destined to be steps ahead.
"This pandemic has accelerated new business models and technology adoption that was inevitable in real estate. It has also forced entrepreneurs to assess new risks and be more courageous than they may have been in the past," Sean Reger-Flores said.
2021 will require a new boldness to drive innovation across the real estate industry said Sean Reger-Flores. One that reimagines how we work, live, and play now and in the future. For example, we are already seeing that buildings will require less parking, and last-mile delivery for drones and robots has accelerated. As we look to the future, a sharing economy will lead to a substantial rise in Co-Living and the pandemic has brought back multi-generational households.
"If real estate entrepreneurs remain forward-thinking, positive, and courageous they will thrive, and we've been fortunate to see so many doing just that," Sean Reger-Flores said. "The real estate entrepreneurs who are surviving and thriving now will undoubtedly shape the industry as we look towards a post-pandemic way of living”
