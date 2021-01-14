Coming Soon: IRIS Makes a Splash on the Indie Film Fest Circuit

Iris Film by Diana Rodriquez Chandler Film Festival Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena International Film Festival

Porter Pictures and Samera Entertainment is proud to announce the acceptance of Iris at two prestigious 2021 film festivals.

I have been touched by Iris the first time I saw it. It is a fresh first time feature film by Diana Rodriguez. A unique and soft approach to a genre which few women directors have ventured.” — Bruno Chatelin

IRIS, the new horror thriller directed and produced by Diana Rodriguez, tells the story of a young woman facing the death of her last living relative amid the backdrop of a lifetime of grief. Rodriguez also co-wrote the script with David Karges, and features poetry by Katherine Varnes.

Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is The New Black) stars as the eponymous Iris, and gives an outstanding lead performance as this tortured soul dreadfully awaiting the death of her Aunt Adelaide, played by Mary Looram (Like Father, Braid). As Aunt Adelaide slowly withers away in hospice, Iris continues her day to day routines of working in an antique shop, and scrolling online for connections through an online dating app. However, Iris has an ulterior motive behind her digital search for suitors, and it’s not love. Iris has a hunger, and she needs to feed. On every date she goes on, she sizes her match up and determines their strength of character on a criteria of what she considers basic human decency. If any of her dates fail to meet her standards, then they're dinner. That’s just how Iris operates.

But complications arise when Iris meets Tom, played by Grant MacDermott (Hustlers, Mr. Robot), at a support group for people dealing with the lingering effects of grief. As their chaste relationship develops, Iris is confounded by a debilitating emotional dilemma. She yearns for the love she once lost, but recognizes the potential in having a strong bond with Tom. Unfortunately, her primal nature exposes itself in the heat of lust, causing her deep seated vampirism to emerge and overtake her instincts. So she can never truly express her true feelings to Tom without it resulting in his death.

While this may be Diana Rodriguez’s first outing as a feature film director, she has a litany of film set experience under her belt. She has a BFA from City College of New York and has a lengthy history as an assistant camera operator. Over the last six years, she has assisted on numerous short subjects, features, and late night comedy shows such as: 50 Central and Hart of the City. Through her extensive education, Diana was more than ready to tackle the inherent challenges of bringing Iris to the screen.

Those challenges have paid off, as Iris is set to have premieres at two upcoming film festivals this January. It will screen at the Ufology and Paranormal Phenomena International Film Festival in Argentina, which runs from January 15th through 17th. Then it has another screening at the Chandler International Film Festival from January 21st through 24th in Chandler, Arizona.

"I have selected the feature in my BEST FOR FESTS line up, and have guided the festival route for the filmmakers, with some success, selections and wins in international film festivals. Good luck IRIS on these two festivals." - Bruno Chatelin (co-founder of filmfestivals.com and curator of the best for fests)

About Porter Pictures

Porter Pictures was founded in September of 2012 by veteran Producer and film sales agent Jeff Porter, after his many years of experience in indie film sales and cable syndication. Porter Pictures is also one of the only African-American headed sales agencies in Hollywood, with a roster of films not only from the US and Canada, but from the best in indie world cinema. Jeff has worked on over 100 features, documentaries, and TV formats, with stars like Mark Wahlberg, Jon Favreau, Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Angela Bassett, and has placed numerous films with networks and companies such as Discovery, HBO, Gravitas, RLJ, Netflix, BET and more. Jeff has been sought out as an industry expert and speaker by numerous film festivals and professional organizations across the globe.

About filmfestivals.com

Bruno Chatelin is the co founder & editor of filmfestivals.com and a former distributor (head of french majors in France Sony then Fox which he merged with UGC) he developed a strong network and a passion for festivals and wears a second hat as "Festival Agent" helping the filmmakers labeled and lined up in his “Best for Fests” section get a successful strategy on the festival circuit.

