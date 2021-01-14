FLG Partners and La Honda Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership

Select FLG partners to become SEC-registered representatives associated with La Honda Advisors

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) and La Honda Advisors (www.lahondaadvisors.com) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to expand their respective service offerings and provide a broader array of creative financing and financial advisory solutions to clients. The new business partnership between two respected leaders in the finance industry will create a seamless client experience, leveraging each firm’s distinct strengths including CFO consulting solutions, CEO and Board advisory services, capital raising and M&A advisory.



Demand at both firms continues to increase for innovative, client-focused financial advisory and investment banking capabilities. As part of the La Honda and FLG partnership, certain individual partners at FLG Partners will become supervised, SEC-registered representatives associated with La Honda Advisors, a FINRA member firm, enabling more effective and efficient engagement solutions for all parties. Both firms will continue to execute their core respective businesses separately.

“With the continued growth of the FLG partnership and our client reach, we have increasingly encountered opportunities calling for success-oriented engagement terms on financing activities and access to broader investment banking expertise. This partnership between FLG and La Honda Advisors opens the door to this,” said Laureen DeBuono, Managing Partner of FLG. “Having known and worked with the founding partners of La Honda Advisors for over 20 years, this was a natural and clear decision for us. We think alike in terms of building client-oriented businesses for the long term.”

“Many of our clients would benefit from a more direct line of access to senior CFO-level expertise and board advisory expertise. We know that FLG Partners is the best there is,” said David Ketsdever, co-founding partner at La Honda Advisors. “FLG Partners is widely regarded as a market leader for delivering innovative actionable strategies for their clients and is wholly aligned with our own advisory philosophy,” said Julie Levenson, co-founding partner at La Honda Advisors.

About FLG Partners, LLC

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the Western United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to multi-billion-dollar public companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or permanent assignments in leadership roles that vary from consulting engagements to employed corporate officers. Averaging more than 20 years' experience at the CEO/COO/CFO level, each of FLG's partners brings substantial expertise, objectivity, and industry best-practices leadership to the execution of critical financial transactions, including business planning and execution, financings, IPOs, SPAC reverse mergers, SEC reporting and compliance, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings, and board advisory.

About La Honda Advisors LLC

Founded in 2012 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, La Honda Advisors (www.lahondaadvisors.com) provides investment banking advisory services for the entrepreneurs and business builders who grow great companies. The firm delivers thoughtful, unbiased financing and M&A advice while leveraging its global network of investor and strategic party relationships. La Honda Advisors has served a broad range of high growth tech-driven companies in sectors including software, mobility, eCommerce, robotics, autonomous tech, IoT, FinTech, healthcare, and more.

