Viking Beauty Secrets wins Best Exfoliator 2020 at Think Dirty 'clean beauty' awards

Viking Beauty Secrets - Certified Organic Exfoliating Face Scrub with Icelandic Volcanic Sand and Rowanberries wins Think Dirty Choice Award

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Beauty Secrets, the Nordic clean skincare brand that unlocks the antioxidant power of arctic berries to rejuvenate the skin, won the 3rd Annual Dirty Thinkers' Choice Award in “Best Exfoliator 2020” category.

The Certified Organic Exfoliating Face Scrub with Icelandic Volcanic Sand and Rowanberries is the third product by the new indie brand gaining popularity among clean beauty users.

The virtual awards ceremony that celebrates the changemakers in the growing clean beauty industry took place on December 28, 2020 and was hosted by Think Dirty app. The app leads a consumer revolution for safer cosmetics and empowers conscious consumers to shop non-toxic beauty and body care products. With over 4.5 million users worldwide and 143,000 Instagram followers, the app has already rated 1.4 million products based on their toxicity level.

Ingredients are rated based on their toxicity and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions in the $148B skincare market.

Viking Beauty Secrets founder Eha Urbsalu says: “We are honored by this public recognition and motivated to continue our journey in the clean and sustainable beauty industry. Many of the ingredients consumers use every day go down the drain and into the water system. It is up to us to protect our marine life, our personal health and the planet from toxins and microplastics. I grew up in Northern Europe, where “clean” and “green” equals normal. While the European Union bans over 1,300 chemicals from skincare, the United States still only bans 30. This was one of the reasons why I decided to bring our Certified Organic Nordic skincare to the U.S. market. Furthermore, all our products bear the Greenlife Ecocert COSMOS Organic Certification. Every year, our products go through a rigorous audit and we are proud to offer this safeguard to our customers.

We are so honored to receive this award and would like to thank Think Dirty founder Lily Tse and her innovative team for bringing awareness to indie brands that care and recognizing them for their efforts.”



ABOUT THE SCRUB

Certified Organic Exfoliating Face Scrub

The oil-based formula turns into a milky lather on contact with water. The rich minerals of the Icelandic Black Volcanic Sand deeply cleanse and draw out toxins from the skin, while Rowanberries and Arctic Raspberries nourish the renewed skin. The Ecocert Greenlife Cosmos Organic Certified scrub is gentle enough for sensitive skin.



ABOUT THE BRAND

Viking Beauty Secrets is an award-winning Nordic skincare brand that unlocks the power of arctic super-berries to rejuvenate the skin with ingredients from nature.

Cloudberry, Sea Buckthorn and Rowanberry create a traditional combination of ancient Nordic wellness ingredients which have been used for skincare and wellness since the Viking times.

The founder of Viking Beauty Secrets, Eha Urbsalu, has learned these traditions from her mother and grandmother who grew up on the Nordic island of Hiiumaa. This island has become Viking Beauty Secrets’ inspiration for ocean protection campaigns and is located between Sweden and Estonia in the Baltic Sea. One of the main ingredients in Viking Beauty Secrets products is Sea Buckthorn, which grows on Hiiumaa.

Inspired by Nordic beauty traditions like sauna, Viking Beauty Secrets' oil-to-milk Exfoliating Face Scrub with mineral-rich volcanic Icelandic sand and the "super antioxidants" rowanberry and raspberry seed oil is a great option for the bather with dry or sensitive skin. Raspberry seed oil is anti-inflammatory and helps even the skin tone and rowanberry extract stimulates blood circulation, detoxifies and is high in antioxidants. The award-winning exfoliator helps remove old skin cells and reveals glowing new skin.



BRAND OVERVIEW

Four organic key ingredients: sea buckthorn, cloudberry, rowanberry and hyaluronic acid.

Ingredients are sourced from Northern Europe to create an authentic Nordic product.

Ecocert Greenlife Cosmos Organic Certification.

Free of sulfates, parabens, plastic-microbeads and preservatives.

Cruelty-free, vegan, non-GMO, toxin-free.

The Manufacturing plant is female-founded and uses 100% green energy.

Sustainable ingredients and 100% recyclable packaging.

Recent Awards: Think Dirty Choice Award: Best Clean Moisturizer 2019, Think Dirty Choice Award: Best Exfoliator 2020.

Night Cream ($44), Day Cream ($46), Volcanic Exfoliating Scrub ($34).

Available on VikingBeauty.com, Beauty Bridge and Amazon.