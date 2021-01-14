FOG Software Group Names Craig Skonieczny President of Friedman Corp.

ERP Pro Promoted from Current Role as Vice President of Operations at Company

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group has appointed Craig Skonieczny as President of Friedman Corporation, effective January 1st, 2021. Skonieczny has held the position of Vice President of Operations for the past three years and has spent nearly 15 years with the company over two periods.

“Craig has been instrumental in the successful launch of Frontier 4.x ERP software, driving the advance of its online-offline integration and modern interface, and, of great importance, increasing customer satisfaction as measured in our annual customer survey,” said Andy Hodge, President, Supply Chain and Logistics, FOG Software Group. “Craig’s proven leadership at Friedman Corp., plus his depth of experience with IBM Power Products, manufacturing, and enterprise software, has him well-positioned for continued success as Friedman Corp’s new president,” he added.

“I am pleased to be taking on this larger role within the Friedman family,” said Craig Skonieczny. “This past year was an unprecedented time for our employees, customers, and partners. I am looking forward to our working together to meet the challenges of 2021.”

Prior to his role as Friedman Corp.’s Vice President of Operations and now President, Skonieczny served as Director of Professional Services and, earlier, as Director of Customer Support at Friedman Corp. He also spent six years running a custom manufacturing company. He has over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing and enterprise software sectors, using and supporting the IBM Power, iSeries, AS400 platform for the past 25 years.

About Friedman Corporation

Rosemont, IL-based Friedman Corp. is a global provider of enterprise-wide software for discrete, “to-order” manufacturers. Frontier, the company’s advanced, multi-platform software, is designed to meet the unique requirements of the designed-, engineered-, manufactured-, or assembled-to-order business. The powerful configurator at the heart of the ERP has made it a niche leader for high-volume, multi-plant, or complex-to-order manufacturers in key vertical markets. Frontier’s technology foundation integrates the use of on-premise or cloud-based IBM PowerSystems, Windows NT, JAVA, and HTML — providing users with a balance of leading-edge technology, stability, and vertical product innovation.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU]. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies are or become leaders in their industries.