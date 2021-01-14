AIAA Offers Free MLK Day Program Featuring Black Aviation, Aerospace Heroes During AIAA SciTech Forum

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and the Aerospace Special Interest Group of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE Aerospace SIG) are hosting: “A Tribute to Service: Community, Country, and Humanity,” Monday, January 18, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET. This virtual program is free and open to the public. Register here.



“The AIAA and NSBE Aerospace SIG partnership demonstrates how science and technology intersect with the themes of serving the community, country, and humanity,” said Dan Dumbacher, AIAA Executive Director. “This online event recognizes several Black Americans who exemplify Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s concept of service, as a natural extension of the 2021 AIAA SciTech Forum focused on Accelerating Innovation Through Diversity.”

Featured speakers:

The Tribute to Service program is sponsored by Lockheed Martin Corporation. Several organizations have made this program possible: Legacy Bridges STEM Academy, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), and University of Texas at Dallas.

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense.

About NSBE Aerospace SIG

The Aerospace Special Interest Group of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE Aerospace SIG) is a strategic technical function within the National Society of Black Engineers, a global organization founded in 1975, comprised of more than 24,600 members. NSBE Aerospace SIG was started in 2003 with a mission to stimulate active aerospace industry participation by equipping members and partners of all generations with tools to create and innovate aerospace solutions throughout their lifetime, while promoting industry entry and growth. For more information, visit www.nsbe-aerospace.org.

