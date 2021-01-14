Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
House Republican Caucus Newsletter December 14, 2020

Highlights in this Edition:

  • Governor Reynolds Reveals Budget for FY 2022 & FY 2023
    • Governor Reynolds’s budget spends 98.31 percent of the on-going revenue in the General Fund
  • Open Enrollment Part of Parental Choice Agenda
    • This change in open enrollment policy gives parents that choice to get the best education for their child
  • In-Person Learning Top Priority for House Republicans
    • House Republicans and the Governor will work together to make this happen as soon as possible
  • Iowa Continues to Distribute COVID Vaccine Statewide
    • All long-term residents and staff will be vaccinated before the end of January
  • Public Safety Committee – Supporting Law Enforcement
    • Iowa will NOT defund the police and the committee is looking at ways to ensure local cities can’t defund their police departments

