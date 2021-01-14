House Republican Caucus Newsletter December 14, 2020
Highlights in this Edition:
-
Governor Reynolds Reveals Budget for FY 2022 & FY 2023
- Governor Reynolds’s budget spends 98.31 percent of the on-going revenue in the General Fund
-
Open Enrollment Part of Parental Choice Agenda
- This change in open enrollment policy gives parents that choice to get the best education for their child
-
In-Person Learning Top Priority for House Republicans
- House Republicans and the Governor will work together to make this happen as soon as possible
-
Iowa Continues to Distribute COVID Vaccine Statewide
- All long-term residents and staff will be vaccinated before the end of January
-
Public Safety Committee – Supporting Law Enforcement
- Iowa will NOT defund the police and the committee is looking at ways to ensure local cities can’t defund their police departments