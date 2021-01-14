SOE EXTENSION AND ORDER 38 | POLOAIGA O FA’ALAVELAVE FA’AFUASE’I NUMERA 38

SAMOA, January 14 - Ua pasia nei e le Kapeneta le faaauau pea o le Poloaiga o Faalavelave Tutupu Faafuasei mo le isi fa vaiaso mai le aso 18 o Ianuari seia aulia le aso 14 o Fepuari, 2021.

Mo le silafia ele atunuu, o le Poloaiga lenei o Faalavelave Faafuasei mo le KOVITI-19 ua faasoa atu i lona aotelega, e aofia ai ma teuteuga ua faatulafonoina e le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, i luga o le fautuaga a le Kapeneta.

O lenei poloaiga e amata faamamaluina i le Aso 18 o Ianuari 2021 seia o’o i le aso 14 o Fepuari 2021.

This week, the DAC Chairman announced the extension of the State of Emergency for another 4 weeks commencing on the 18th of January until the 14th of February, 2021.

In consultation with Cabinet, the Head of State le ao Mamalu ole Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II pursuant to Article 106 of the Constitution signed into the law the new amendments to the State of Emergency Orders for COVID-19.

The following are the full Orders of the State of Emergency for public’s information.

This Order commences on 18th January 2021 until 14th of February 2021.

January 14, 2021