BodyGuardz Announces Lineup of SMAPP Approved Accessories for New Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G Smartphones

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its lineup of accessories for the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G smartphones. These products not only meet BodyGuardz’ high quality standards but have also received the “Made for Samsung” badge through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).



“BodyGuardz partners with Samsung through its SMAPP program to provide accessories that custom fit every curve of the devices,” said Leslie Greve, Chief Marketing Officer at BodyGuardz. “And with the addition of UltraFresh™ antimicrobial coating, our customers will have peace of mind that their BodyGuardz products offer multiple kinds of protection.”

BodyGuardz products available for the new device:

Ace Pro Case : Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro is transparent, lightweight and is coated with UltraFresh, an antimicrobial product protection. It’s lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes to protect against injury during game play. Available in the colors Clear and Smoke/Black.





Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro is transparent, lightweight and is coated with UltraFresh, an antimicrobial product protection. It’s lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes to protect against injury during game play. Available in the colors Clear and Smoke/Black. PRTX Screen Protector: PRTX is screen protection engineered not to crack, chip or break. It boasts a unique electroplated top coat, which provides scratch protection and the feel of glass, while a blend of acrylic and PET absorbs impact and provides shatterproof protection. PRTX also features UltraFresh, an antimicrobial coating.

All BodyGuardz screen protectors and cases and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program , which provides great loyalty benefits, including free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling and a limited lifetime warranty.

Available products can be purchased now at BodyGuardz.com . To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G, visit www.BodyGuardz. com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .

Media Contact:

Codeword for BodyGuardz

bgz@codewordagency.com



