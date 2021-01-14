OUT NOW! 2nd Edition of “Billions At Play” charts recovery path for African Oil & Gas Sector

Talking about oil & gas isn’t easy, especially at a time of widespread anxiety about the link between fossil fuels and climate change. But NJ Ayuk, the experienced oil and gas dealmaker who heads the Pan-African legal conglomerate Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com) and serves as Executive Chairman of the, African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) has never been one to shy away from difficult conversations. Instead, he embraces opportunities to approach thorny questions head-on, with a spirit of optimism about the future.

Following the widely acclaimed release of his second book, Billions At Play: The Future of African Energy and Making Deals, Nj Ayuk has now released a 2nd edition of the best-seller that takes into account new market realities in a post-Covid19 era. Loyal to his upbeat approach and straightforwardness, he offers pragmatic answers and solutions to the historic challenges the industry has faced throughout 2020, detailing how a recovery can rely on better gas monetization, wider energy cooperation, stronger capacity building, an a more sustainable development of African natural resources.

This second edition opens once again on a foreword by H.E. Mohamed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and features a new chapter dedicated to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on African oil markets. It is now available on Amazon (https://amzn.to/2KcX5Fh) and has for the first time been narrated by Adera Gandy and Boet Schouwinck as an audiobook also available on Audible (https://amzn.to/3oLmiFR) and Barnes and Noble’s Nook (https://bit.ly/2LAjb5p).

The book is also available through leading retailers including Exclusivebooks.com (https://bit.ly/3qirIZo), TakeAlot.com (https://bit.ly/3oW8Kr2), Google Books (https://bit.ly/3ib0dyb), eBooks.com (https://bit.ly/39ATxVY), Kindle (https://amzn.to/3ieBSY1) and many more!

In Billions At Play, Ayuk places the energy sector at the center of the continent’s economic growth and argues that the oil and gas sector is well-positioned to turn the African narrative around. Billions At Play became number one on Amazon in several categories only a few days after its initial release in 2019, making it one of Africa’s energy best-seller.

The book’s critical solutions to key issues such as investment deals negotiations, electricity shortage or technology have earned it the support and praise of several leading industry executives from North America, Europe and Africa. At a time when the continent tries to position itself within the global energy transition debate, this second edition will be offering a comprehensive road map for Africa to do a better job at using its vast natural resources to fuel economic growth and improve the lives of hundreds of millions of Africans.