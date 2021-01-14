Habitat Work on Little Otter Creek WMA Requires Parking Area to be Closed This Winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be conducting habitat improvement projects with logging equipment on the East Slang portion of Little Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area in Ferrisburgh from January through March.

The entrance road and parking area off Greenbush Road will be closed. Fish and Wildlife staff realize this is an inconvenience that will interfere with hunting access and other activities but point out that the projects must be conducted at this time in order to take advantage of winter conditions.

People are asked not to enter gated roads that have been left open for logging and heavy equipment access. Gates will be locked at the end of each workday as contractors leave the site.

Little Otter Creek WMA – East Slang Parcel – Forest Road:

January 25 – March 31: Heavy equipment and logging machinery will be in use along all major maintenance roads. Signage with closure dates and cautions will be posted on the road, at the gates and in the parking area. Information about these habitat projects will also be posted on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

“Although the habitat management projects may cause short-term inconvenience or disruption for some activities this winter, the long-term forest and wildlife benefits of this logging operation will benefit all who enjoy this Wildlife Management Area for many years into the future,” said David Sausville, the state wildlife biologist who manages the Little Otter Creek WMA.

For Immediate Release: January 13, 2021

Media Contact: David Sausville 802-324-4206