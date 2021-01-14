Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 3 - 9)

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 14, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,630 for the week of Jan. 3-9, 2021, with a total of $14,915,393 of benefits paid. There were 28,458 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 3-9

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/3  to 1/9

3,994

2,980

656

Week Prior

(12/27  to 1/2)

3,135

27.11%

1,909

56.1%

544

20.6%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 3-9

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/3  to 1/9

19,362

3,199

5,897

Week Prior

(12/27  to 1/2)

18,823

2.9%

2,402

33.2%

6,067

-2.8%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021

Current Week 

(1/3 - 1/9)

Previous Week 

(12/27 - 1/2)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

7,630

5,588

1,131

293,900

61,613

31,739

Continued Claims

28,458

27,292

8,856

$601,501,412

$69,690,312

$85,576,829

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021)

$858,843,067

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,369,200

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 2, 2021, was 2,014. A total of 2,421 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We are proud to announce, due to the incredible work of the staff, the federally funded extended unemployment benefits offered through the Continued Assistance Act are now available for Utahns who have exhausted their state unemployment benefit and remain unemployed,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is important to note that the federal unemployment extensions are for a total of 11 weeks, actively looking for work will remain critically important for long-term stability.”

The Continued Assistance Act was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020. The primary extensions to the unemployment program are an 11-week $300 stimulus payment, an 11-week extension to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (self-employed), and an 11-week extension for those who have exhausted their state benefit. All of these programs are now available in the state of Utah, see jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for more information.

New Claims (Weekly)

 

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

