- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 3 - 9)

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 14, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,630 for the week of Jan. 3-9, 2021, with a total of $14,915,393 of benefits paid. There were 28,458 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 3-9 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/3 to 1/9 3,994 2,980 656 Week Prior (12/27 to 1/2) 3,135 27.11% 1,909 56.1% 544 20.6% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 3-9 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/3 to 1/9 19,362 3,199 5,897 Week Prior (12/27 to 1/2) 18,823 2.9% 2,402 33.2% 6,067 -2.8% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021 Current Week (1/3 - 1/9) Previous Week (12/27 - 1/2) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 7,630 5,588 1,131 293,900 61,613 31,739 Continued Claims 28,458 27,292 8,856 $601,501,412 $69,690,312 $85,576,829 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021) $858,843,067 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,369,200

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 2, 2021, was 2,014. A total of 2,421 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We are proud to announce, due to the incredible work of the staff, the federally funded extended unemployment benefits offered through the Continued Assistance Act are now available for Utahns who have exhausted their state unemployment benefit and remain unemployed,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is important to note that the federal unemployment extensions are for a total of 11 weeks, actively looking for work will remain critically important for long-term stability.”

The Continued Assistance Act was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020. The primary extensions to the unemployment program are an 11-week $300 stimulus payment, an 11-week extension to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (self-employed), and an 11-week extension for those who have exhausted their state benefit. All of these programs are now available in the state of Utah, see jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for more information.

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

