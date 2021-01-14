Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions
CASE#: 21B300094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/14/2020 at 0950 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A @ Route 313 West Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Richard H. Washington
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop along Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. During the stop the operator, Richard Washington was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license and violating court order conditions of release. Washington was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/22/2021 at 0930 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2021 @ 0930 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
