Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/14/2020 at 0950 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A @ Route 313 West Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Richard H. Washington

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop along Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. During the stop the operator, Richard Washington was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license and violating court order conditions of release. Washington was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/22/2021 at 0930 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2021 @ 0930 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421