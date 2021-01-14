Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,737 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B300094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                                     

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 01/14/2020 at 0950 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A @ Route 313 West Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Richard H. Washington                                               

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop along Route 7A in the Town of Arlington. During the stop the operator, Richard Washington was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license and violating court order conditions of release. Washington was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/22/2021 at 0930 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2021 @ 0930 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.