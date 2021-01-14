Freddie Mac Prices First-of-its-Kind $276 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN1. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on eligible multifamily mortgage loans backing certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac, thereby reducing U.S. taxpayers’ exposure to mortgage credit risk. The approximately $276 million in MSCR Notes were priced on January 12, 2021.



The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.

“The growth in our single pass through structure, Multifamily Mortgage Participation Certificates, has created a new opportunity to transfer credit risk,” said Robert Koontz, Senior Vice President of Multifamily Capital Markets. "The MSCR 2021-MN1 transaction is an example of Freddie Mac's dedication to engaging private capital to reduce taxpayers’ exposure to credit risk."

MSCR Notes Series 2021-MN1 Pricing:

Class Principal/Notional Amount

($mm) Initial Credit Enhancement Weighted Average Life

(Years) Benchmark Spread

(bps) Price M-1 $69.143 6.00 % 5.33 30-day SOFR Average +200 $100.00 M-1H* $3.640 6.00 % Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche M-2 $161.334 2.50 % 9.54 30-day SOFR Average +375 $100.00 M-2H* $8.492 2.50 % Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche B-1 $46.095 1.50 % 11.40 30-day SOFR Average +775 $100.00 B-1H* $2.427 1.50 % Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche B-2H* $72.783 0 % Non-offered Reference Tranche

*Each reference tranche represents risk retained by Freddie Mac.

The amount of periodic principal and ultimate principal paid by the trust is determined by the performance of the MSCR 2021-MN1 reference pool, which consists of approximately 302 multifamily mortgage loans originated between 2013 and 2020 with an approximate unpaid principal balance of $4.9 billion. The loans adhere to Freddie Mac's multifamily underwriting, internal fraud prevention and quality control standards.

Details:

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

