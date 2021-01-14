Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q4 & FY 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com  
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.


Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

