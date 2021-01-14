Empire Life Investments Acquires Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Life Investments Inc. (“ELII”) announced that it has filed an early warning report with respect to the acquisition of common shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (the “Issuer”) held by certain funds managed by ELII. This press release is being filed to report certain acquisitions made by ELII through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



ELII is an investment manager as defined in National Instrument 62-103 in relation to securities over which it exercises discretion to vote, acquire or dispose without the express consent of the beneficial owner, subject to applicable legal requirements, general investment policies, guidelines, objectives or restrictions.

ELII exercises control or direction, but not direct ownership, over certain common shares of the Issuer held by various funds managed by ELII. As of the date hereof, ELII exercises control or direction over 26,554,694 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 10.20% of the 260,271,215 common shares issued and outstanding.

A copy of the early warning report will appear on SEDAR at sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from Empire Life Investments at 165 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, ON M5H 3B8.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.

Contact: Julie Tompkins, VP Corporate Services and Chief Communications Officer, 613-548-1890, x3301, julie.tompkins@empire.ca