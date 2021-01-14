Innovid Adds MRC Accreditation for Display Ad Measurement in Desktop and Mobile to Existing Accreditation for Video in Desktop, Mobile and OTT

Leading independent advertising and analytics platform expands MRC accreditation coverage across channels

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced it has been granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its measurement of rendered display ad impressions, expanding the omni-channel ad server’s existing accreditations in video and OTT. Innovid’s accreditations now span measurement of rendered display impressions -- desktop, mobile web and mobile app; measurement of rendered video impressions -- in desktop, mobile web, mobile app and OTT; as well as video viewable impressions and related viewability metrics -- in desktop, mobile web and mobile app. This broad range of accredited metrics stands as a testament to the independent platform’s ability to serve the needs of today’s global marketers through a single, omni-channel ad delivery and analytics platform.



“Innovid continues to demonstrate its industry leadership position with this latest addition of desktop and mobile rendered display ad impressions to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics,” noted George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “By meeting the MRC’s demanding accreditation requirements for measuring different creative types across a range of platforms, Innovid is helping to show the way for the future of ad measurement.”

In 2018, the MRC granted Innovid the first ever MRC accreditation for OTT video ad impression measurement, cementing an important milestone in the industry’s ongoing evolution in this space. Now, Innovid’s accredited metrics and methodologies have been independently vetted by the MRC to confirm they are valid, reliable and effective. This designation validates Innovid’s strategic investments across OTT, video, and display environments -- providing an independent source of truth for brands, free of media buying conflicts.

“We’re proud to be the first ad server granted MRC accreditations across OTT, video, and display,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid. “Leading global brands have chosen to consolidate ad delivery and measurement through our platform to advance creativity, streamline workflows, and connect with audiences through video and display across the advertising ecosystem. This accreditation is a testament to our ability to serve the needs of today’s global marketers, ensuring the quality and accuracy of their results across the breadth of expanded MRC-accredited metrics now available in our platform.”

Innovid’s MRC accredited metrics and methodologies for OTT, video, and display measurement are available now. For more information, please visit www.Innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, audio, and DOOH. Our platform seamlessly connects all media, delivering superior advertising experiences across the audience journey. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.Innovid.com .

About the Media Rating Council (MRC)

The MRC is a non-profit Industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at http://www.mediaratingcouncil.org .

Contact: Adam Brett 516.320.0164 adam@crenshawcomm.com