Companies In The Film and Video Industry Are Using Technologies Such As Virtual Production For Enhanced Product Quality

According to The Business Research Company’s film and video market report, film and video companies are increasingly using virtual production techniques in film making. With the world becoming more and more virtual each day and especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, film industry analysis also shows film makers using virtual production to imagine the film prior to its making for increasing complex action and visual effects. For example, in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, film makers used virtual cameras to create realistic camera movements in the space battles. In this technology, the camera was used to film digital models of space crafts by allowing for a natural camera motion. Virtual cameras were used in the filming the remake of ‘The Lion King’. Using virtual cameras in the USA, filmmakers filmed photorealistic lions in Africa, and then VR headsets were synchronized so that the director and camera crew could walk among the lions as if they were present. This enabled the director to have a first-person perspective, and thus enhance the quality of filming.

The global film and video market reached a value of nearly $234.9 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $318.2 billion by 2025, and $410.6 billion by 2030.

The global film and video market and its segments.

Another trend in the film industry that enhances production quality is the use of 4K. 4K technology is increasingly being used by film production units to produce high quality content and provide the ability to editorial and VFX departments for improvisation without losing information. 4K technology refers to the content and display devices with 4,096 x 2,160 resolution. 4K resolution in film production provides quality images at higher resolution and improvised product quality than the previous versions (HD). TV Series, feature films, independent films, natural history and music programming are currently using 4K technology in production. Commercial with short form of nature with relatively high budgets are also being shot with 4K cameras. However, these movies are being downgraded from 4K to HD during delivery to comply with availability of 4K screens in homes and theaters. Additionally, high bandwidth and storage requirements had contributed towards minimal penetration of 4K technology in film and video industry.

As per the entertainment and media market outlook, the top opportunities in the film and video market segmented by type will arise in the film and video production segment, which will gain $49.8 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the film and video market segmented by genre will arise in the drama segment, which will gain $26.3 billion of global annual sales by 2025.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

