Companies In The Global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Are Focusing On Mergers And Acquisitions And Strategic Partnerships To Survive In The Increasingly Competitive Market

This report describes and explains the global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 2021 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market is segmented by type into pegfilgrastim, filgrastim, lenograstim; by application into oncology, blood disorders, chronic and autoimmune disorders and other applications.

As per The Business Research Company’s research on the global granulocyte colony stimulating factors market, the focus areas for many companies in the G-CSF market has shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.

For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical corporation, acquired Array BioPharma Inc. for $48 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion. This acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s innovative biopharmaceutical business and is expected to accelerate its growth trajectory, particularly in the long term. Array BioPharma, a US-based company, is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer.

The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market consists of sales of G-CSF drugs and related services. G-CSF-based drugs stimulate the bone marrow to produce granulocytes and stem cells and release them into the bloodstream. G-CSF also stimulates the survival, proliferation, differentiation, and function of neutrophil precursors and mature neutrophils through signal transduction pathways.

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor based drugs are used to treat several pathophysiological conditions such as neutropenia (febrile neutropenia), acute radiation syndrome, auto-immune diseases and used during stem cell transplantation.

The G-CSF market is concentrated , with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top eight competitors in the market made up to 89.1% of the total market. The market is highly competitive. Companies in the market face completion for new product developments and technological advances. Major players in the market includes, Amgen Inc., Coherus Biosciences Inc., Sandoz (Novartis), Biocon/Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutcals Inc., Chugai Pharma Inc., Intalfarmaco Group, and Pfizer.

Companies in the Granolocyte Colony Stimulating Factors market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.

For instance, in September 2020, Humanigen, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company collaborated with Lonza and Catalent to expand manufacturing of COVID-19 therapeutic candidate Lenzilumab. Lenzilumab is the patented Humaneered® anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody with the potential to prevent and treat cytokine storm, which is believed to cause the acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19 cases.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide G-CSF market overviews, analyze and forecast Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors market size and growth for the whole market, G-CSF market segments and G-CSF market geographies, trends, market drivers, market restraints, G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

