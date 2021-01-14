Blood Science Foundation Leads Local Fight Against Accelerating Blood Shortage
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of National Blood Donor Month, Blood Science Foundation is implementing alternative approaches to mobile blood drives this January to accommodate safety concerns amidst COVID-19.
The lack of awareness in younger generations, combined with baby boomers transitioning from reliable donors to blood recipients, has decreased blood donation by 9 percent in 2020. This has been particularly impactful in Western Pennsylvania where the region’s aging population and world-class health systems/facilities that provide high level care both increase the need for blood.
“The local supply just does not meet the demand. Medical supplies can be manufactured—blood cannot,” said Mark Giaquinto, President and CFO of Blood Science Foundation. “Money is just as vital as blood right now. If you can’t get out and donate blood or convalescent plasma, donating your dollars can be just as powerful. It can truly save lives.”
The Blood Science Foundation works as the philanthropic arm of Vitalant®. Together they are working to collect and test one potential life-saving treatment for COVID-19: convalescent plasma. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, about 1,000 convalescent plasma units have been collected locally.
To continue advancing current partnerships with UPMC and AHN, Blood Science Foundation must secure financial contributions to help Vitalant attract new blood donations.
In November, Blood Science Foundation and Vitalant partnered to introduce their “Save Lives – Feed Families” initiative, which provides a $5 monetary donation to a local food bank partner for each associated blood donation at designated drives. To date, the foundation has raised $40,000 for this unique program, which is so far responsible for 78 blood drives benefitting 38 food banks and pantries in the Greater Pittsburgh area and adding 40 new blood donor groups. Each blood donation can save up to three lives and each $5 donation to a food bank can provide up to 25 meals for one family. To learn more and/or sign up to donate blood at one of these drives, visit vitalant.org/feedfamilies.
To continue forging relationships and combatting the alarming decrease in blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blood Science Foundation is currently seeking contributions and community partners to help support the local work of Vitalant® and its research institute.
For more information visit bloodsciencefoundation.org.
About Blood Science Foundation
Blood Science Foundation–the tax-exempt, charitable arm of Vitalant®—one of the largest independent blood collection organizations in the United States—raises awareness and funding for the blood donation and transfusion ecosystems.
