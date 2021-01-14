Incontinence Care Products Market Sales Are Expected To Reach US$ 27 Billion by 2030, As Stated By insightSLICE

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Incontinence Care Products Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global incontinence products market size was estimated to be US$ 14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2030. Incontinence is medical condition in which a person losses control over the bladder bowel mechanism resulting in unwanted urine or faeces leakage. The incontinence arises due to several factors including stress, urge, bladder overflow, and other miscellaneous reasons. In addition to that incontinence happens due to physical problems in body due to pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, prostate cancer, hysterectomy, and neurological disorders. The changing lifestyle preference has resulted in emergence of lifestyle disorders, which can lead to incontinence. Excess consumption of alcohol, caffeinated beverages, chilli peppers, and carbonated drinks also result in temporary urinary incontinence. Ageing is one of the major factors resulting in incontinence due to loss of control over bladder and rectus. Expanding geriatric population, increasing awareness regarding incontinence, and rising acceptance of incontinence are the major factors driving the growth of incontinence care products market.

Rising demand fueled by increasing adoption of adult diapers to fuel growth of absorbent incontinence care products

The global incontinence care products market is segmented based on product type, incontinence type, application, disease type, and geography. Based on product type, the global incontinence care products market is segmented into absorbent products and non-absorbent products. The absorbent products are sub-segmented into underwear & briefs, pads & guards, drip collectors & bed protectors, and others. The non-absorbent products are sub-segmented into catheters, slings, drainage bags, stimulation devices, and others. The absorbent incontinence care products contributed the largest share to the global market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to increased adoption of underwear & briefs and pads & guards. Among the non-absorbent products, the catheters are anticipated to the fastest growing segment in coming years owing to advancement and rising adoption of catheters.

Protection and cleansing applications to drive the market in coming years due to strong prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing requirement from inpatient care

Based on application, the global incontinence care product market is segmented into protection and cleansing, security and leakage control, odour control, and others. The security and leakage control products contributed the largest share to the global market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The protection and cleaning applications of incontinence care products is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rising demand from cancer treatment.

Based on geography, the global incontinence care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe contributed a prominent share to the global market in 2019 and is expected to be a dominating geography during the forecast period owing to increased demand for urinary catheters and disposable absorbent products, social acceptance of incontinence, and favourable health insurance policies. North America contributed a prominent share to the global incontinence care product market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to expanding geriatric population and increasing adoption of incontinence care products in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Major players active in the global incontinence care products market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity, Hollister Incorporated, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Procter & Gamble., and Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona).

