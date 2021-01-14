Global Warming Solutions, Inc (GWSO OTC) announces Form 10 Filing to become a fully SEC reporting company.

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming announced today the filing of its Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Following the effective date of the filing, unless withdrawn, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC. This means the Company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.

The Form 10-12G filing provides investors with detailed and audited information about the Company's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements. The ongoing obligation to timely file with the SEC will help the Company's new and current investors make more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company. A copy of Form 10-12G is available at www.sec.gov under the name of Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Vladimir Vasilenko, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are excited to announce that our Form 10-12G Registration Statement is filed. If effective, we will be a fully SEC reporting company. This is an important and essential step in our commitment to provide our investors with transparency and accountability."

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol "GWSO".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

