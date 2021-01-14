Built In Seattle Honors Pushpay in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

Pushpay, a fast-growing leader in payments and engagement technology, named as one of Seattle’s Best Midsize Company to Work For in 2021

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit and education sectors, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Built In Seattle's 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For in the 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.



“At Pushpay, we consistently strive to recognize and celebrate the hard work of our extremely talented team members, so we’re thrilled to be recognized as one of Seattle’s best places to work,” said Tony Schwaerzler, Sr. Director, Human Resources. “We pride ourselves on providing our employees with a culture that fosters creativity and professional growth while offering competitive benefits that showcase our appreciation to the value each team member brings to the team. As Pushpay continues to experience rapid growth within the U.S. market we are looking forward to bringing on new talent that helps foster that growth.”

Launched in 2011, Pushpay was a pioneer in the development of best-in-class technology solutions for online giving and mobile applications. In 2019, Pushpay added church management and community engagement solutions to their roster with the acquisition of Church Community Builder’s ChMS solution. In late 2020, Pushpay released ChurchStaq, an all-inclusive suite of end-to-end SaaS engagement solutions that includes a comprehensive Church Management System (ChMS), mobile app, donor management and giving solution to help support the needs of their nearly 11,000 customers. Pushpay employs more than 400 team members globally, with 230 residing at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Pushpay is currently accepting applications for a number of open positions. To inquire about employment opportunities, visit www.Pushpay.com/about-us/careers . To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.Pushpay.com .

ABOUT PUSHPAY

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solutions for customers in the US faith sector. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. https://www.builtin.com

