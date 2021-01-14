Global Baby Diapers Market Is Expected to Reach $68.3 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Technology and product innovations, surge in the number of working women, rise in disposable income, and increase in birth rate drive the growth of the global baby diapers market.By product type, the disposable diapers segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland , OR, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby diapers market was estimated at $52.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $68.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Technology and product innovations, surge in the number of working women, risein disposable income, and increase in birth rate drive the growth of the global baby diapers market. On the other hand, certain regulatory acts restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, product advancements and internet marketing are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disrupted supply chain and the manufacturing activities of the global baby diapers sector were extensivelydistorted during the first phase of the lockdown.

Nevertheless, as the lockdown has loosened off and several government bodies are introducing relaxations on the existing rules and dictums, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global baby diapers market is analyzed across product type, size, age group, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the disposable diapers segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The cloth diapers segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on size, the medium (M) segment contributed to around half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the extra-large (XL) segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global baby diapers market report include Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., Domtar Corporation, EssityAktiebolag (PUBL), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unicharm Corporation. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their stand in the industry.

