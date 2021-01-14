Samsung Canada Introduces the Galaxy Buds Pro: Epic Sound for Every Moment

Canadians can now experience earbuds that pack a punch with premium sound quality, Intelligent ANC and seamless connectivity, all encased in an impeccable design

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the launch of its next-generation earbuds: Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds feature premium sound, crystal clear call quality, Intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your Galaxy devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design. Galaxy Buds Pro represent the most premium earbuds offering by Samsung to-date, built to help you get the most out of your work, entertainment, and everything in between.



“As people look for technology that can help them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for true wireless earbuds has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab0a37a6-67ab-4659-8621-08989522f66e

Crystal Clear Sound & Call Quality

A premium earbud experience always starts with sound. Whether you use your earbuds to play music while working out, listen to podcasts, or attend conference calls while working from home, audio quality is what matters most. Galaxy Buds Pro delivers powerful, clear sound, sporting an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for a crisp treble with minimum distortion. This delivers the best audio experience for earbuds by Samsung yet – a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended.

But earbuds aren’t just for entertainment anymore – they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is now more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimizes the wind contact area, a specially designed chamber and mesh filters out wind interference. Your voice comes through loud and clear, even if you’re stuck in windy weather.

Most Intelligent ANC on Any Samsung True Wireless Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds Pro experience is about hearing more of what you love, and less of what you don’t. That’s why Galaxy Buds Pro have the most Intelligent ANC capabilities of any Samsung true wireless earbuds1 yet. When you need to focus on work—or tune out from the world around to relax—you can reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent2, fine-tuning to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalize your sound level according to your needs. With four Ambient levels, this feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home, while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while staying alert for oncoming traffic.

What’s more, ANC and Ambient Sound automatically work together, adapting to your surroundings to optimize your audio experience through Voice Detect. This brand-new feature allows Galaxy Buds Pro to recognize when you’re speaking3 so they can automatically switch between cancelling nearby sounds and amplifying them. They will also turn down your music when you want to talk, even if you are using Ambient Sound or have ANC turned off. This technology allows you to hear and communicate more effectively and makes Galaxy Buds Pro a worthy companion for daily use.

A More Seamless Galaxy Experience

Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem – our most seamless earbuds yet. Now, you can automatically toggle your earbuds connection between your Galaxy smartphones and tablets based on your usage – no manual adjustments required4. For example, if you’re watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 and then receive a call on your Galaxy S21 5G, the all-new Auto Switch feature will pause the video and let you easily answer the phone using Galaxy Buds Pro. Once the call is over, your earbuds instantly switch back to your tablet and the video resumes playing.

Galaxy Buds Pro also expand your audio experience by connecting with other Galaxy devices – especially Galaxy S21 5G. With 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology5, you can enjoy realistic and immersive sound on your Galaxy Buds Pro wherever you go, which enables you to stay at the centre of the scene. For vloggers, you can clearly capture your voice and surrounding sound by synchronizing the mics on your Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy S21 5G.6 Galaxy Buds Pro also boast Game Mode7, so when reduced audio latency is paired with the powerful performance and immersive display of the Galaxy S21 5G, you can take your gaming experience to the next level.

No matter how you use your Galaxy Buds Pro, you can do so without worrying about battery life. When fully charged, you get up to 8 hours of playback, with an additional 20 hours of reserve power available in the wireless charging case. Even when using ANC, you can still enjoy 5 hours of playback with 13 hours more available in the case8. If you end up running out of juice, you can gain approximately one hour of playtime after just five minutes of quick charging9.

New Stylish & Purposeful Design

Galaxy Buds Pro aren’t just great to use, they also look great. Taking inspiration from Galaxy Buds Live’s innovative and iconic shape, Galaxy Buds Pro feature an updated, more ergonomic form factor and come in three stunning colours, including Phantom Violet, Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. The shape of the canal-type earbuds improves sound quality and looks less protrusive and more natural when placed in your ears. This new design also reduces the contact area between your ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimizing any clogged-up feeling.

In addition, Galaxy Buds Pro are designed to give you added peace of mind. They are protected with an IPX7 water resistance rating10, the highest standard of water resistance in the Galaxy Buds line yet. Galaxy Buds Pro were also built to help cut down on waste – using 20 percent environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).

Availability

Offered in three stunning colours to match your Galaxy S21 5G: an incredible Phantom Violet, and timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, the Galaxy Buds Pro are available online on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, as well as across major retails partners in Canada starting today, for $264.99 (our regular price).

In regions where in-store shopping is not available, we offer curbside, storefront11 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store. Retail locations can be found at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre





For the first time in Canada, from January 14, 2021 to March 1, 2021, eligible customers can receive a $25 credit through the national headphone trade-in program12 by exchanging their old wired and wireless headphones when purchasing the Galaxy Buds Pro.

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or Samsung.com/ca.

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications13



Galaxy Buds Pro



Colour

Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver



Dimensions

& Weight

Earbud: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3g

Charging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g



Speaker

2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)



Microphones

3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield



ANC & Ambient Sound

ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels

Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, 4 adjustable levels

Voice Detect



Battery Capacity

Earbuds: 61 mAh

Charging Case: 472 mAh



Play Time

5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC on)

8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC off)



Talk Time

4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on)

5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off)



Charging

1-hour play time with 5-minute quick charging14

Qi certified wireless charging



Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0®

Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC



Sensor

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit(VPU)



Compatibility

Android 7.0 or higher, with more than 1.5GB of RAM



Water Resistance

IPX7





About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

____________________________

1 Galaxy Buds Pro can distinguish between noise and human voices. Switch temporarily to Ambient Sound and reduce media volume when you speak so you can hear conversations without taking out your earbuds. Galaxy Buds Pro have the most intelligent ANC capabilities of any Samsung True wireless earbuds yet.

2 ANC on Galaxy Buds Pro received UL Verification for cutting external background noise by up to 99 percent at 118.43Hz. Features including ANC are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

3 Features including Ambient Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound require a Bluetooth connection to a compatible device. Advanced settings such as Ambient Noise Levels available only on Android devices running Android 7.0 or higher & 1.5GB RAM or above. Enabled through Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store.

4 Available only on Android devices running Android 7.0 or higher & 1.5GB RAM or above. Enabled through Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store.

5 The availability of the feature may vary by device and application. Available in the Advanced tab of the Galaxy Wearable app. When paired with Dolby Atmos, sounds are heightened further with greater clarity, detail, and depth.

6 The feature is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets with One UI 3.1 or above, which can be turned on and off in the Advanced tab of the Galaxy Wearable app. The availability of the feature may vary by device and application. Connect your Galaxy Buds Pro to your Galaxy smartphone and go to Camera app > Swipe and select ‘More’ on the bottom selection menu > Choose ‘Pro Video’ and click the Mic button at the bottom > Select ‘BT Mix’ among Mic options. You can check a level of audio inputs at the top left in real time.

7 Requires Android P OS or higher & Gaming Optimizing ver. 2.1.02 or above; running on Samsung Scalable Codec. Available in the Labs menu of the Galaxy Wearable app.

8 Based on laboratory testing. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type and Bluetooth signal strength.

9 Based on laboratory testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing the pre-production Galaxy Buds Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with defaults settings (Ambient Sound function off). Samsung travel adapter used for charging. Actual battery life and charging time may vary by usage conditions, number of times charged and many other factors.

10 Rated to IPX7 for submersion in up to 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes based on international standard ISO 60529. Not advised for beach or pool use. Charging case is not water resistant. If the earbuds are damaged, they are not guaranteed to be water resistant. If the earbuds or your hands are wet, they must be dried thoroughly prior to handling.

11 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

12 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in credit of $25 when you: (1) purchase Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro between January 14th, 2021 and March 1, 2021 from a participating authorized Canadian carrier or retailer, a Samsung Experience Store, or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (2) complete the trade-in of your old headphones (i) at time of purchase if purchasing from a Samsung Experience Store, or (ii) by March 15th, 2021 if purchasing from a participating carrier or retailer or online at Samsung.com/ca. Offer is limited to one (1) trade-in headphone per Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Proof of purchase required. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Offer is open to Canadian residents only. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer unless otherwise specifically agreed to by Samsung in writing or by the participating Canadian authorized carrier or retailer. See full Terms and Conditions available at www.samsung.com/ca/promotions for more details and how to redeem your credit.

13 All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

14 Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device.

