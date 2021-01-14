ST Imaging’s ViewScan Microfilm Scanner Wins Seventh Consecutive Platinum Modern Library Award

/EIN News/ -- Nortbrook, IL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST Imaging, a Digital Check company, has received a seventh consecutive Platinum award from LibraryWorks’ annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs). The award for the ViewScan 4 microfilm reader makes ST Imaging - a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of digital microfilm viewer/scanners - the only microfilm scanner manufacturer to have won the Platinum MLA in all seven years of the program.

“ST Imaging is honored to receive a seventh Platinum Modern Library Award. We want to thank the judges that continue to recognize the ViewScan as an industry leader in product quality and ease of use. Every employee at ST Imaging strives to make the microfilm user experience the easiest and very best for all librarians and their patrons,” said Matt Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ST Imaging.

With the ViewScan 4, ST Imaging has taken the challenging medium of microfilm and simplified how people work with it, resulting in a unique microfilm scanner with superior ease of use. Features such as onboard loading instructions, a physical keyboard, and ST Imaging’s proprietary PerfectFocus image software allows even new users to feel comfortable with the equipment quickly.

The ViewScan 4 is the most technically advanced microfilm scanner designed for public use. The device captures data using a native 18-megapixel image sensor, which interprets and instantly delivers an image to the monitor. This allows users to scroll film and read headlines and articles in real time, creating a familiar user experience similar to using early-style reader/printers, but with all the benefits of a modern digital format.

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, “ST Imaging and the ViewScan microfilm scanner have been a microfilm scanner industry leader for many years – proof being awarded the Platinum distinction from year one.”

The Modern Library Awards were created to recognize top products in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. Products are submitted by companies and collected by LibraryWorks, which distributes them to its database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers who have had experience with these products in their facilities were permitted to judge the products, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film.

The company’s flagship product, the ViewScan film scanner set the standard for making film scanning easy and assessable to the public. ViewScan systems incorporate the latest technology to improve viewing, scanning, editing, and sharing of microfilm within libraries, schools, government, business, and other collections.

The ST Imaging headquarters are located in the Chicagoland area with manufacturing in Idaho. Scanners are available through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and are supported by ST Imaging’s comprehensive fulfillment, training, support, warranty, and repair services.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a product-review program designed to recognize elite products in the market, which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.



