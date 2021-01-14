AspireHR Accelerates Adoption of Travel, Expense, and Invoice Solutions in North America with SAP Concur Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR announced a reselling and system integration partnership with SAP® Concur®, the world’s leading brand for integrated travel, expense, and invoice management, to bring their innovative travel, expense, and invoice solutions to more businesses in North America.

AspireHR, an SAP gold partner and one of the first Human Experience Management (HXM) specialty firms to receive SAP validation for the SAP Intelligent Enterprise Partner Ambassador Program, is proud to be one of the only HR-focused SAP partners to bring SAP Concur automated and integrated processes to state, local, and educational organizations in North America.

Forward-thinking businesses are constantly looking for smart solutions and technologies that can enhance processes and position them for future growth. It is more important than ever for businesses to streamline operations, track key metrics, eliminate manual errors, and make business decisions based on complete and accurate spend data. “SAP Concur solutions benefit businesses, not just in dollars and cents, but also by improving productivity, reducing risk, helping to ensure corporate compliance, and so much more,” said Kevin Chase, CEO of AspireHR.

In this new work-from-home world, automated, cloud-based SAP Concur solutions can reduce mundane, process-related tasks and help employees to stay focused on the jobs they were hired to do.

To learn how SAP Concur solutions can smoothly integrate into HR systems, and to explore the benefits of SAP Concur solutions for travel, expense, and invoice, reach out to our experts at: contactus@aspirehr.com

About AspireHR

AspireHR delivers the power of the cloud and human experience management (HXM) to create employee-first successes and next-generation HR experiences that empower individuals, simplify everyday processes, and enable leaders to make strategic, people-focused decisions that also improve the bottom line.

AspireHR is proud to be a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, SAP gold partner specializing in SAP SuccessFactors solutions. For more information about AspireHR, visit us at: www.aspirehr.com

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Beverly Ibarrola AspireHR 14698312199 bibarrola@aspirehr.com