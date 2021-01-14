i3 Updates on BLITZPOKER’s Success and Announces Planned Name Change

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) is elated with the steady rise of the online gaming sector in India. BLITZPOKER, launched in August 2020, has already distinguished itself as a top destination for poker players. Despite its new entrant status, BLITZPOKER has shown early and impressive growth in a highly competitive space by offering a best-in-class product, industry leading and frequently copied marketing, as well as world class customer service & rewards programs. The early contribution to India’s online poker community has been a concerted effort and a source of pride for the BLITZPOKER team.



Since its launch last August, BLITZPOKER has welcomed the participation of tens of thousands of poker players from across the country. With its exciting tournaments and attractive freerolls, combined with sharing special rewards for India’s celebration of Diwali and most recently its unique and very successful 12 days of Christmas holiday giveaway, the platform has grown to become one of India’s biggest and most exciting online poker destinations.

To close the year BLITZPOKER’s December numbers hit all-time highs in almost every key metric. Most important to the BLITZPOKER team is the acquisition and retention of new and existing players, showing the exciting marketing combined with industry leading product and customer service is having the desired effect of providing an engaging, exciting and fair offering to all BLITZPOKER players.

In 2021 the company will continue to invest in the online poker ecosystem, with further product improvements to go along with further investment in marketing, community development and partnerships with prominent personalities and influencers, consolidating its plan to become the number one poker destination and continue to develop the online poker industry in general in India.

BLITZPOKER, owned by i3 Interactive Inc, is part of one of the largest poker networks in the world with over a million registrations. In line with i3’s business model of building a gaming entertainment portfolio globally leveraging its high-value celebrity influencer model, i3 has decided to compound the early market entry success in India with further investment exploration in both its BLITZPOKER product as well as other online gaming opportunities. i3's initial launch in India through acquisition, rebrand and launch of the poker operation now known as BLITZPOKER, is on pace for another record month in January.

Statement by BLITZPOKER Management: “Since its launch, BLITZPOKER has been very well received by the Indian poker community. As a result of this early success, we will continue to invest in poker as well in the wider online gaming ecosystem. We appreciate and respect the customer feedback for high quality products combined with meaningful brand engagement and exciting market positioning. Brands that resonate with players continue to prove their value and BLITZ is committed to continuing to exceed expectations on its path to becoming the number one online skill-based gaming destination in India.”

Change of Name

i3 is also pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it will change its name to “International Gaming Technologies Inc.” (the “Name Change”).

There will be no change to the symbol. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “BETS” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Upon the Name Change taking effect, the CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change and it is anticipated that the common shares will begin trading under the new name by the end of January. The Name Change is subject to CSE and regulatory approval.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

