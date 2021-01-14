Vivial Unveils Connect2Local.com to Link Consumers to Local Businesses

Newly refreshed content hub provides articles, offers and events for local businesses

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital marketing leader, Vivial, today announced the transformation of its content hub, NearSay.com, to Connect2Local. The revamped site is the latest innovation by the company to connect local businesses with the consumers who are searching for products and services.



Through Vivial’s proprietary Marketing Platform, the company works with clients to produce unique, relevant, timely content and publish it on Connect2Local.com. The newly refreshed, SEO-driven content hub houses more than 350,000 articles, offers and events for local businesses across the country covering everything from automotive to insurance to real estate and much more. Local businesses can share their content across online, mobile and social channels. The result? Increased organic Google search rankings, higher customer engagement, and increased online visibility.

“Content is the cornerstone of an effective SEO strategy. At Vivial, we create and publish 6,000+ pieces of content every month for local businesses across the country to increase their online visibility and client engagement,” said Laura Cole, VP of Marketing for Vivial. “The traffic, visibility and engagement that comes from Connect2Local is powerful, and a differentiator only Vivial offers.”

What’s New with Connect2Local?

The revamped website has been in the works for nearly two years and is the result of a full team effort at Vivial. To guide the direction of the new site, Vivial surveyed customers along with members of their sales, service, content and marketing teams.

The new site boasts the following enhancements to improve the customer experience:

Reimagined site design, tailoring the experience to encourage and promote engagement between local businesses and their customers

Enhanced search capabilities

Increased site speed for both mobile and desktop

Rebuilt site architecture allowing the ability to accelerate future product innovations

For more information, visit the new site at Connect2Local.com.

About Vivial

Vivial is a digital marketing company that offers omni-channel solutions proven to connect brands of all sizes with potential customers, while engaging with current customers. Serving hundreds of thousands of local, national and enterprise customers through direct and indirect channels, Vivial helps businesses build, implement and optimize marketing programs to reach consumers quickly and effectively. Vivial works behind the scenes so that their clients can get back to running and growing their businesses successfully.

Vivial’s success is highlighted by recognitions such as: “2020 BIG Innovation Award” Business Information Group, “Top 10 SEO Solution Providers,” Marketing Tech Insights; “10 Best Marketing Solution,” Industry Era; “30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies,” Silicon Review; and numerous “Best Places to Work” awards from the American City Business Journals. Vivial is also a 2020 Best Place to Work-CertifiedTM company.

For more information, visit https://vivial.net.

