Miami Boat and Yacht Shows Join Forces to Create One of the Largest Boat Shows in the World

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) – owner and operator of the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) – and Informa Markets – co-owner and producer of the Miami Yacht Show (MYS) and Superyacht Miami – announce a landmark partnership creating the first joint production of South Florida’s preeminent winter boat shows. Set to debut Wednesday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20, 2022 over President’s Day weekend, the joint event—which will carry the Miami International Boat Show name— will deliver enhanced value to participating marine industry businesses, a seamless and unparalleled experience for attendees, and an economic boon to the Miami and South Florida areas.



Under the agreement, Informa Markets, the largest producer of trade and public events in the world, takes on management of the show, with direction and guidance from NMMA, the recreational boating industry’s trade association and the largest producer of boat shows in the U.S. Additionally, NMMA retains ownership of MIBS, while Informa Markets maintains co-ownership of MYS and Superyacht Miami with the International Yacht Brokers Association. The partnership is the result of long-standing conversations between the two organizations on how best to serve the industry and cultivate a best-in-class boat show experience.

Bringing the events together will offer numerous benefits for exhibitors, visitors, and the greater Miami community, specifically Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. The on-land portion of the event will take place at the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), while the featured in-water activities will be offered at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza and Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island. The combined event will include several new elements to enrich the experience for attendees, including a live concert series, an expanded educational offering, a digital component, and the return of Miami Dealer Days February 14-15. Miami Dealer Days allow exhibitors to gather at the Miami Beach Convention Center prior to the show, providing a unique opportunity for marine manufacturers to connect and discover partnership and growth opportunities.

“For 80 years, the Miami International Boat Show has served as the recreational boating industry’s flagship event and a prized platform to showcase world-class products and innovations to nearly 100,000 people across the globe. With NMMA’s new partnership with Informa Markets, together, we will take the show to the next level and deliver an unforgettable experience for our members, attendees, exhibitors, and the local community for decades to come,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of NMMA. “Our industry and organization are incredibly grateful to the City of Miami for providing a home for our show these last five years at the Miami Marine Stadium and Park, and we look forward to bringing this exciting new event to both Downtown Miami and Miami Beach.”

Notably, this partnership translates into an unmatched opportunity for the region’s hospitality and service industry that is eager to bounce back from the devastating ramifications of COVID-19. The NMMA brings visitors from approximately 35 countries around the globe to South Florida annually, and Informa is considered the largest single annual customer to the market, hosting several large-scale exhibitions in the region each year. Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion.

The joint Miami show will allow residents and visitors to streamline their trips to the signature event and participate in a unique experience with never-before-seen attractions and activities. A comprehensive traffic management plan will be developed in collaboration with the City of Miami and Miami Beach to ensure a smooth traffic flow for visitors and the surrounding areas. The MacArthur, Venetian, and Julia Tuttle causeways will offer unrivaled access for guests crossing over to the MBCC, where they will find ample parking on the grounds. Both event locations will have a variety of transportation options for guests, including water taxis, ride share hubs, and public transit modes.

To further extend their commitment to the Miami and Miami Beach communities, Informa Markets and the NMMA will open a new office at 1501 Biscayne Boulevard. In addition to the joint show in Miami, this office will service the other events Informa Markets produces in South Florida, and provide opportunity for further growth in the South Florida market.

“The marine industry is a truly special community, and one we are dedicated to nurturing and growing. This year, despite innumerable challenges, our community proved its resilience, and the passion we have seen from manufacturers and buyers alike has strengthened our resolve to create even more meaningful experiences for boating and yachting professionals and enthusiasts. We are appreciative that the NMMA shares common goals, and we are honored to work with them to enhance our collective events, including an unbelievable week-long experience for recreational and luxury boating enthusiasts in Miami,” said Andrew Doole, president, U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. “We could not have done this without the support of the International Yacht Brokers Association, and we thank them for their commitment to the community. We are ready to bring a safe, memorable and fun-filled event to South Florida next year and are thrilled to be entering this partnership.”

As part of the agreement, NMMA and Informa Markets will enter a partnership spanning the organizations’ Central Florida events: the NMMA’s Tampa Boat Show and Informa Markets’ St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, and the Suncoast Boat Show. Similar to Miami, NMMA will retain ownership of the Tampa Boat Show and provide strategic guidance, while Informa Markets assumes management of the event.

