Net1 to Host Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1”) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 results after the market close on February 4, 2021. Net1 management will host a conference call to review these results on February 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website.

Participants are now able to pre-register for the February 5, 2021, conference call by navigating to https://www.diamondpass.net/5478772. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa, Asia and Europe. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.


Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks 
Managing Director – ICR 
Email: net1IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Bridget von Holdt
Business Director – BCW
Phone: +27-82-610-0650
Email: Bridget.vonholdt@bcw-global.com

